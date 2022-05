Opened May 24, 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an iconic New York structure that you might catch a glimpse of in Troy soon (but looking newer than you remember). Location scouts for HBO’s The Gilded Age have recently been perched atop the Hart Cluett Museum on 2nd Street in downtown Troy, looking for the perfect spot to replicate the opening of the first bridge across the East River into Manhattan. This should be a key event in the show’s second season, which was announced in February.

TROY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO