Displaying items by tag: prochoice

Leaked opinion signals overturn of abortion law, jeopardizes integrity of SCOTUS
A draft opinion newly leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court could mean that the justices are poised to leave abortion law to individual states. The leak, first reported by Politico, dates back to February and indicates that the high court may be preparing to overturn or drastically curtail the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on abortion.
Tuesday, 16 April 2019 15:03
Republicans in the North Carolina Senate passed a bill last night designed to fire up its base in the 2020 election. They called it “The Abortion Survivor Bill.” In reality, it’s a bill that does virtually nothing but gives GOP members of the legislature a reason to bash Democrats when they’re pandering to their evangelical base.
