ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets reliever Trevor May hits 15-day IL with right triceps inflammation

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRK3A_0fRsRU0k00
New York Mets relief pitcher Trevor May is headed to the IL. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Back during the first week of the regular season, New York Mets relief pitcher Trevor May remarked he was dealing with a low-grade triceps strain. He hoped at that time rest would allow him to avoid a stint on the injured list and ultimately return to the bump as good as new. May has since struggled, including during Monday's 5-2 home loss to the rival Atlanta Braves.

That will prove to be May's last appearance for at least a couple of weeks.

Per Anthony DiComo of the club's website, May was placed on the 15-day IL with right triceps inflammation ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Braves. The 32-year-old surrendered two runs in an inning of work against Atlanta on Monday and now holds an 8.64 ERA on the young campaign.

"I’m not feeling 100 percent healthy. Trying to work through some stuff. Not really battling through it," May admitted after Monday's defeat, per Phillip Martinez of SNY. "It’s hard to compete when you’re just worried if something is going to hurt when you throw, to the point where I’m not very comfortable throwing my best pitches and taking too much time in between pitches to reset and try to get a little bit of energy to throw another one. By the end [of my outing] I was hoping that the ball was hit to someone. That’s no way to throw in a major league game."

In a corresponding roster move, the Mets recalled Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Video Shows Why Madison Bumgarner Was So Angry Before His Ejection

Arizona Diamondbacks‘ ace Madison Bumgarner‘s outing against the Miami Marlins was cut short when he was ejected for a confrontation with first base umpire Dan Bellino. Bumgarner was visibly frustrated with the home plate umpire over a pitch that was called a ball. However, it wasn’t until Bumgarner...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Darryl Strawberry suggests confrontational approach to Mets' HBP issues

Members of the New York Mets reached a breaking point after J.D. Davis became the MLB-leading 19th New York player to be hit by a pitch this season in the top of the eighth inning of Wednesday afternoon's 10-5 loss at the St. Louis Cardinals. Mets reliever Yoan Lopez seemingly responded in the bottom half of that frame by delivering a high-and-tight message toward St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, which sparked a bench-clearing incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor May
Person
Adonis Medina
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Wondered If He Was Going To Be Traded Or Released Because He Wasn’t Allowed To Play For The Nets: “I Was Sitting At Home Wondering What My Future Was Going To Look Like."

Kyrie Irving had a very difficult season last year. Due to the New York vaccine mandate, Irving was not allowed to play home games for the Brooklyn Nets as he was unvaccinated. Irving eventually got to play regularly when the mandate was lifted. But before that happened, there was a...
NBA
Yardbarker

Packers Listed as Destination for Four-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Wide Receiver

The overall feeling among Packers fans on social media is that they loved the draft. Addressing the defense as well as the offensive line, not to mention grabbing their wide receiver of the future. Not only did they trade up for Christian Watson, but they drafted a total of three wide receivers. However if the season started today, Green Bay would still may be hard-pressed to identify their number one wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

New Rumor Ties Broncos to Packers Starting WR

A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Reliever#Sny
Yardbarker

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction and Odds for Game 3 (Grizzlies Cover Once Again)

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are in a hotly contested series in the Western Conference semifinals as the series shifts to Golden State. Ja Morant scored 47 points in Game 2 to lead the Grizzlies to a win, and the Warriors lost their primary Ja Morant defender when Dillon Brooks injured Gary Payton II early in the first quarter. Payton has a fractured elbow and is likely done for the playoffs.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

MadBum addresses his side of viral ejection, umpire drama

During his time with the Giants, Madison Bumgarner established himself as one of the best big-game pitchers in modern MLB history. He also built a reputation for fiery confrontations on the field with either opponents or umpires. Bumgarner hasn't had many chances to display his combative side since he left...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers’ Draft Pick Immediately Switched Positions

The Green Bay Packers took Tariq Carpenter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carpenter primarily played at Safety during his Georgia Tech Career, 52 games. However the Packers will have him start his NFL career at the inside linebacker position. “Tariq, we’re going to move him to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Phil Jackson helped hire Frank Vogel. Now, he’s helping the Los Angeles Lakers clean up the mess.

Phil Jackson’s formal ties with the Los Angeles Lakers ended after the '10/'11 NBA season — his last year as head coach. After his executive stint with the New York Knicks ended in 2017, we heard little of the Zen Master. As it turns out, Jackson has been operating behind the scenes and even played a crucial role in turning the team into a championship contender by recommending Frank Vogel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Packers: Five Rookies Who Will Have an Immediate Impact

The Green Bay Packers drafted 11 players in total in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first two rounds address three of the thinest positions on the roster. ILB, DT, and WR. However the impact that that those three will have is just the beginning. Here are the five rookies who will have an immediate impact on the Packers’ season:
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Reds Ownership Continues To Look Awful Amid Horrific Start

The Cincinnati Reds are a complete mess right now. The team lost Nick Castellanos in free agency, and dealt away key contributors such as Wade Miley, Tucker Barnhart, Sonny Gray, Eugenio Suarez, and Jesse Winker. They have also been hit hard by injuries. They own the worst record in all...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy