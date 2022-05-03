Mets reliever Trevor May hits 15-day IL with right triceps inflammation

New York Mets relief pitcher Trevor May is headed to the IL. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Back during the first week of the regular season, New York Mets relief pitcher Trevor May remarked he was dealing with a low-grade triceps strain. He hoped at that time rest would allow him to avoid a stint on the injured list and ultimately return to the bump as good as new. May has since struggled, including during Monday's 5-2 home loss to the rival Atlanta Braves.

That will prove to be May's last appearance for at least a couple of weeks.

Per Anthony DiComo of the club's website, May was placed on the 15-day IL with right triceps inflammation ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Braves. The 32-year-old surrendered two runs in an inning of work against Atlanta on Monday and now holds an 8.64 ERA on the young campaign.

"I’m not feeling 100 percent healthy. Trying to work through some stuff. Not really battling through it," May admitted after Monday's defeat, per Phillip Martinez of SNY. "It’s hard to compete when you’re just worried if something is going to hurt when you throw, to the point where I’m not very comfortable throwing my best pitches and taking too much time in between pitches to reset and try to get a little bit of energy to throw another one. By the end [of my outing] I was hoping that the ball was hit to someone. That’s no way to throw in a major league game."

In a corresponding roster move, the Mets recalled Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse.