ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Feds to take larger role in tackling violent crime in Minnesota

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqzSW_0fRsRN4t00

The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Tuesday that his office will lead a federal crackdown on violent crime in Minnesota in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies.

Luger said that federal law enforcement and his office will become more actively involved in combating and prosecuting violent crime cases in the Twin Cities, focusing particularly on gun crime, gang violence, and carjackings.

This will include the expansion of the U.S. Attorney's Office so that every federal prosecutor is handling violent crime cases on top of their existing prosecutorial responsibilities, while the office will also hire more prosecutors.

"We do not say that enough — everyone deserves to feel safe and secure," he said during a press conference, adding that "in the coming weeks and months" his office will announce a series of federal charges "that will bring justice to victims and their families."

A crackdown on carjacking will be prioritized, with those involved now facing federal charges that could lead to time in a federal prison. Luger said the strategy will also target illegal gun crimes, the proliferation of illegal gun modifications and "ghost guns," gang activity, and lead to "stiffer" sentences for those who are prosecuted and convicted.

According to Luger, last year, there were more than 650 carjackings in Minneapolis and over 100 in St. Paul, though recent figures from MPD suggests that carjackings have dropped since peaking in November.

Luger noted that his office is discussing and working on prosecuting juveniles involved in violent crime, but for the time being it's "tough" for his office to do so.

Luger believes putting more attorneys on these types of cases will be a "big change."

He was joined at the press conference by ATF Special Agent William McCrary, who said: "We've already identified numerous violent offenders throughout the Twin Cities and other key areas of Minnesota. The full support that the U.S. Attorney [Andrew Luger] is announcing here today will help us secure prosecutions needed to remove these violent offenders from the streets and away from the hard-working people of our communities."

Luger said a community outreach was done, involving victims of crimes and community members, before this decision was made. There is no end goal to when this initiative will cease operations, but Luger said it will continue "until it's not needed."

Also in attendance Tuesday was acting Minneapolis Police Department Chief Amelia Huffman. The enhanced federal involvement follows a period in which MPD in particular has struggled to get to grips with violent crime, with the department losing more than 300 officers since the civil unrest that followed George Floyd's killing by then-MPD officer Derek Chauvin.

Earlier this year, a new contract was passed to increase bonuses in an attempt to boost numbers, but it was criticized for failing to make sufficient changes to contractual disciplinary measures. MPD is also having to deal with increased scrutiny from state and federal officials, with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights seeking legal action to force changes after an investigation found a culture of racial discrimination endemic within MPD.

Comments / 7

Bjenson Jenson
3d ago

the only role they wanna take is to dissarm america. want crimeto drop ?? allow permitless open carry in minnesota . wi did and now theres less crime

Reply
2
Related
KDHL AM 920

Man Charged With Murder in Central Minnesota

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that 53-year-old Michael Munger has been charged with 2nd-egree murder for the death of 43-year-old Lynnie Loucks. Munger was arraigned in Crow Wing County Court Friday.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Unacceptable’: 9 Homicides In 10 Days Has Minneapolis On Pace To Break Record

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The city of Minneapolis has been the site of nine murders in almost as many days, including three between late Thursday and early Friday evening. The gruesome stretch puts Minneapolis at 31 homicides in 2022 as of Saturday afternoon. In 1995, the city earned the nickname “Murderapolis” after posting 96 homicides in a single year. This year’s numbers are on pace to match or exceed that total. “We want a safe community. We are going to fight every day for a safe community,” said Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer Garrett Parten while on the scene of a shooting Friday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
BET

Derek Chauvin's Plea Deal Accepted By A Federal Judge

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced according to a plea deal for the 2020 murder of George Floyd. CNN reports a federal judge accepted Chauvin's plea deal and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison. The plea deal, which was filed months ago, stated Chauvin federal sentence would be expected to serve between 17 and a little over 21 years, "assuming all good-time credit."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Violent Crime#Feds#The Twin Cities#Mpd
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS DFW

No appeal for Texas death row inmate who murdered Uptown dentist

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) - The US Supreme Court on April 18 denied the appeal of Kristopher Love, a Black inmate on Texas death row who claimed that one of the jurors in his trial for murdering a dentist in Uptown Dallas was racially biased.The ruling was 6-3 with the conservatives in the majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by her liberal colleagues, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, dissented from the court's order."When racial bias infects a jury in a capital case, it deprives a defendant of his right to an impartial tribunal in a life-or-death context," Sotomayor wrote.The majority of the court...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Minnesota

Boy, 14, Charged With Murdering, Raping Lily Peters; Bond Set At $1 Million

Originally published April 27 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — A judge in western Wisconsin on Wednesday ordered that the boy arrested in the killing of Lily Peters be held on a $1 million cash bond after hearing that the teenage suspect allegedly admitted to killing and raping the 10-year-old girl. At an afternoon court hearing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell presented the criminal complaint, identifying the suspect as 14-year-old boy and an eighth grader who’s lived in Chippewa County his entire life. The boy’s name was not released; he was referred to only as C.P.B. He appeared in court...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
KIMT

Man found in Dodge County field with his 4-year-old is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It started with a man and his four-year-old daughter found in a field in near freezing temperatures. It’s ended with a plea deal and probation. Michael Wayne Emmers, 37 of Le Center, has pleaded guilty to DWI and misdemeanor domestic assault. Two counts of child endangerment and a second count of domestic assault have been dropped.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy