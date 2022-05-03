ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New report raises more questions about Dianne Feinstein's mental acuity

By Alec Regimbal
 3 days ago
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) introduces Xavier Becerra, nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, during his Senate Finance Committee nomination hearing on February 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Pool / Getty Images)

In a New York Times article published Monday, several congressional lawmakers and political aides said the seeming decline of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s mental acuity has become an “open secret” on Capitol Hill.

That piece comes just two weeks after a San Francisco Chronicle article detailed multiple instances in which interactions with the 88-year-old senator led her colleagues to doubt her ability to continue serving in the office she’s held for nearly 40 years (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another).

While the two pieces detail similar accounts — including one in which a lawmaker had to reintroduce themselves to the senator multiple times — the New York Times article outlines new anecdotes not discussed in the Chronicle report.

In a statement provided to both the New York Times and SFGATE, Feinstein said her achievements in office should reassure voters that she’s fit to continue serving California.

“It’s true the last year has been difficult caring for my dying husband and grieving over his passing, but I’ve remained committed to achieving results and I would put my record up against anyone’s,” she said. “If the question is whether I’m an effective senator for 40 million Californians, the record shows that I am.”

In the New York Times article, lawmakers and aides said Feinstein “sometimes struggles to recall the names of colleagues, frequently has little recollection of meetings or telephone conversations, and at times walks around in a state of befuddlement.”

One Democratic lawmaker, who had an extended encounter with Feinstein in February, told the outlet that, “the experience was akin to acting as a caregiver for a person in need of constant assistance.” They said they had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein several times, repeatedly help her find her purse, and answer the same set of small-talk questions “over and over again.”

The New York Times piece also revealed that Feinstein’s late husband, financier Richard C. Blum — who passed away in February — did not think his wife needed to leave the Senate, going so far as to say she could seek reelection in 2024. When he was asked about Feinstein’s ability to continue serving, the article said, he would shrug them off.

“What else is she going to do?” Blum would say, according to the article.

You can read the full New York Times report here .

