ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -A woman has been charged with several drug charges after police took her into custody when she refused to leave a home late Monday night. Roanoke Rapids police went out to a trespassing call at the 900 block of Cleveland Street Monday around 10:35 p.m. When they got there Master Officer D. Newsome found Samantha Serra at the home. Serra was also involved in a domestic situation earlier Monday night.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO