ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Spring Up with Casey: Working on mental, physical health with acupuncture and cupping therapy

By CASEY SCOTT, KSL TV
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — It’s time to Spring Up with Casey...

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
KSLTV

Spring Up with Casey: Sewing with Minky Couture

OGDEN, Utah — Yesterday was needles with acupuncture, and today we’re springing up with Casey Scott with more needles — but for sewing this time. Casey was at the Minky Couture warehouse in Ogden to see how their blankets are made, stored and shipped — and there’s a special discount offer through Wednesday night for KSL TV viewers.
OGDEN, UT
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acupuncture#Cupping Therapy#Physical Health#Stress#Eastern#Utahns
KSLTV

Sundahl: Experience at clinic after miscarriage helped shape view of abortion

PROVO, Utah — A life devoted to her family and faith has presented Heather Sundahl with some trials. “I have four children and I’ve had four miscarriages,” Sundahl said. “I watch the TV show called ‘The Midwife,’ and anytime there’s a miscarriage or still birth, like, I’m there again. I’m there again. And I’m remembering the pain and the sadness, and it’s just scary.”
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Crash survivor beats odds, graduates with doctorate

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash survivor overcame all odds and graduated with her doctorate at the University of Utah Thursday, keeping a promise she made after the crash. There was something extra special about graduation day for Annette Klingler, when everything seemed to come full circle. “It took...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman reunited with taxidermy rat 8 months after losing it at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A traveler has tracked down a special souvenir at the Salt Lake City International Airport’s lost and found after seeing a KSL TV story. The taxidermy rat was one of the oddest items the staff had come across, but they bonded with their new so-called office mascot, not knowing the owner would surface eight months later.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
KSLTV

Clark Planetarium to offer ‘Sensory-friendly Saturdays’

SALT LAKE CITY — Clark Planetarium is switching things up to help those on the autism spectrum feel more welcome. Beginning this weekend, they’ll hold what’s called a “Sensory-friendly Saturday” on the first Saturday of each month. They came up with the idea after talking...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy