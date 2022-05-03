Refresh your garden for spring with Red Butte Garden's sale

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — All of Utah remains in severe drought conditions, with 43.5% of the state still in extreme drought conditions. Our rivers and streams are all flowing at below normal levels, and according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, state reservoir average stands at 58% of normal.
KUTV — The following information was provided by Parris RV. Escape to the great outdoors without giving up too many modern comforts. We joined Brett Parris, of Parris RV, on location at Parris RV in Murray to get an inside look at the new 2022 Forest River RV No Boundaries NB19.3.
Comments / 0