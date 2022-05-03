ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Local, state officials respond to leaked draft in abortion case

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KH2Zz_0fRsQAi500

Related video: Local reactions to the leaked draft majority opinion to overturn Roe Vs. Wade

(WJW) – Local and state officials are reacting after the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of a draft majority opinion to overturn the 1973 decision in Roe Vs. Wade.

State Reps. Shayla L. Davis (D-Garfield Heights), Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) and Monique Smith (D-Fairview Park) released the following joint statement:

“The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, if made official, would endanger the lives of countless women, especially women of color. This decision would completely violate a person’s right to choose what happens to their own body. It is dangerous, and should not happen. We deeply empathize with the pain, fear and heartache that this draft opinion has induced across the nation.

“Unfortunately, this blatant attack on abortion and reproductive rights is not new to Ohio, where the Republican supermajority has introduced a variety of extreme anti-abortion bills over the last few years. But with every dangerous, restrictive anti-abortion bill that has been introduced, Ohioans and Democrats have fought back. We won’t stop fighting to ensure that all Ohioans have access to the full range of healthcare that they deserve.”

What does overturning Roe v. Wade mean for Ohio?

Republican Senator Rob Portman also weighed in, stating:

“The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion is an egregious breach of trust and a deliberate attempt to undermine the faith we place in our nation’s most sacred institutions. This further underscores the need for our country to put our political differences aside and work to restore this faith and trust in our institutions. I am encouraged that Chief Justice Roberts has ordered an investigation and hope the Court can identify the individuals responsible and hold them accountable.

“Regarding Roe v. Wade, I have consistently said I believe Roe was wrongly decided and that the elected representatives in the states, not the Supreme Court, should have jurisdiction over this issue.”

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown stated:

This is exactly where we feared that decades of politicians’ attacks on women’s health would lead, and why it’s so important people speak out now. Overturning Roe would take away women’s most personal decisions and hand them over to politicians. We don’t know whether this opinion will become the court’s decision, but we need to act now and pass legislation to protect Americans’ right to make their own private health care choices.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Judge reverses decision to free convicted Sandusky killer

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) –  A convicted killer will remain behind bars for at least the next several months. Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone on Wednesday reversed his March order granting the release of 57-year-old DeWitt McDonald Jr. The decision came a month after a special prosecutor with the state attorney general’s office appealed […]
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Rob Portman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Roe V Wade#Roe Vs Wade#Elected Representatives#The Supreme Court#D Garfield Heights#D Akron#Republican#Ohioans#Democrats
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy