Dodge County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Garrett FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Maryland, including the following county: Garrett. * WHEN...Until 630 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1114 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mountain Lake Park... Oakland Bittinger... Grantsville Loch Lynn Heights... Friendsville Deer Park... Accident Deep Creek Lake State Park... McHenry McComas Beach... Swallow Falls State Park Big Run State Park... Selbysport Jennings... Keysers Ridge Mineral Spring... New Germany Hutton... Crellin - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wolfe FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
County
Dodge County, GA
County
Wheeler County, GA
City
Mcrae, GA
County
Telfair County, GA
City
Milan, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Breathitt, Estill, Jackson, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Breathitt; Estill; Jackson; Lee FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Estill. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee and Owsley. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1037 PM EDT, Flooding was ongoing across portions of the warned area, as larger streams and creeks run high due to runoff from heavy rainfall that occurred earlier Friday evening. High water will be most common in low lying and flood prone areas through the overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Jackson, Beattyville, Booneville, Fincastle, Ravenna, Tallega, Monica, Lone, Canyon Falls, Athol, Primrose, St. Helens, Airedale, Grass, Vada, Stay, Enoch, Maloney and Fillmore.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued early tomorrow morning by 10 AM CDT Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO SUNDAY, MAY 22 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Sunday, May 22. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 45.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Tuesday, May 17 and continue to rise to a crest of 48.6 feet by Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 45.0 Fri 9 pm CDT 44.9 45.0 45.2
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jefferson; Lincoln The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pine Bluff. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Water starts to get over Swan Lake Recreation Road and portions of Little Bayou Meto area south of Reydell are impacted. At 40.0 feet, Water over the road to Island Harbour Estates. Flooding of cropland inside the levees. Residents of the Island Harbour area should monitor the river for any additional rises and take whatever steps necessary to protect their property. Some trails at the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center are covered by water and must be partially closed. At 41.0 feet, Minor flooding of property in the Riverside Addition west of Lake Langhofer. Water starts to get over Acorn Road. At 42.0 feet, Regional Park flooded with the gate at Regional Park Road closed. This will prevent access to the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center and Harbor Oaks public golf course. Some damage in the lowlands inside the levees in Pine Bluff. Water over Knotts Island Road. At 43.0 feet, Island Harbour Estates Road is impassible, access by boat only to Island Harbour homes. Knotts Island Road impassible and residents should monitor the river for any additional rises. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 34.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 42.9 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pine Bluff 42.0 34.6 Fri 9 PM 36.5 40.9 42.9 42.9 1 PM 5/09
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 275.0 feet, Mobile homes in the Toad Suck Community on the right descending bank near the State Highway 60 Bridge are threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 270.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to a crest of 275.6 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 270.0 Fri 9 PM 274.1 275.6 273.5 275.6 7PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin. This includes all highways extending from Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Dorris, Macdoel, Tulelake and Bonanza. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 03:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1024 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported roads closed in the West Finley area due to flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Washington, Wolfdale, East Washington, West Finley, Claysville, West Alexander, Taylorstown, Green Hills and Meadow Lands. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Putnam; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS...NORTHERN PUTNAM AND EASTERN CLAY COUNTIES At 1046 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Durbin to 6 miles east of Picolata to near Bostwick, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Palatka, Green Cove Springs, East Palatka, Fruit Cove, World Golf Village, Fleming Island, George`s Lake, Nocatee, Durbin and Picolata. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges, Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Estill, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Estill; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Prince Edward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GREENSVILLE NORTHEASTERN MECKLENBURG...SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE EDWARD...LUNENBURG NOTTOWAY...WESTERN DINWIDDIE...SOUTH CENTRAL AMELIA AND NORTHERN BRUNSWICK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for central, south central and southeastern Virginia.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Colorado River Basin and Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including tents, canopies and lawn furniture. Tree limbs could be blown down. Driving may become difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds can also lead to blowing dust. Blowing dust can reduce visibility and cause poor air quality.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 28.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.5 Fri 8 PM 28.6 28.5 28.5 28.6 1 AM 5/07
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County and in Oregon, much of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County. This includes Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview, Highway 140 from Beatty to Adel and Highway 395 from Alkali Lake to Likely. It also includes Highway 139 from Tionesta to Adin and Highway 299 from Alturas to Cedar Pass. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including tents, canopies and lawn furniture. Tree limbs could be blown down. Driving may become difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds can also lead to blowing dust. Blowing dust can reduce visibility and cause poor air quality. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen IN, Van Wert and Adams Counties. .Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas around Stryker can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH

