Summer 2022 Youth Fundamental Basketball Camps at Ben Garza Gym

 3 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting registration for its Summer 2022 Youth Fundamental Basketball Camps held at Ben Garza Gym, 1815 Howard Street.

Players who are new to the sport will be introduced to the fundamental skills, taught proper form, and practice through drills.

The camps will be led by highly experienced instructors with a passion for their sport. Instruction will be provided by Maurice Bastian, Head Boys Basketball Coach at Miller High School, and Chanice Smith, Head Girls Basketball Coach at Miller High School. The campers will learn about structure, discipline, and teamwork.

Two three-day camps will be offered from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • CAMP 1 for boys and girls ages 7 to 11 on June 28, 29, and 30
  • CAMP 2 for boys and girls ages 9 to 12 on July 6, 7, and 8

REGISTER ONLINE now at https://register.ccparkandrec.com for only $25 per youth per camp. Registration will remain open until the first day of each camp. Don’t wait; secure a spot for your child today!

For more information, call 361-826-3588 or 361-826-3478, or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (SPORTS).

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3478 at least 48 hours in advance.

