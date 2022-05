SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A little warning as summer approaches, beware of the creepy dolls washing up ashore. According to the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, they find dolls every month washing up ashore all the time, but they say this last one that washed up was a little bit more on the creepy side. This specific doll was found covered in sand with a goose-neck barnacle living in the eye.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO