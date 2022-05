New Richmond – The core of Wyoming East’s softball team is used to playing in big games. Seniors Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton have reached the sectional championship in all three of their seasons (Covid eliminated the 2020 season). Kayley Bane, Maddie Clark and Alivia Monroe played for a basketball state championship two months ago with the former two winning one in 2021.

