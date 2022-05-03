ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Buc Days 2022 Kicks Off with the Dunking of the Mayor

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sa0ei_0fRsO7eD00

What: Dunking of the Mayor

When: Thursday, May 5, at 5:25 p.m.

Where: Corpus Christi Marina

North Shoreline Boulevard at Starr Street

Who: Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Mayor Paulette Guajardo will walk the plank to officially start the 2022 Buc Days Festival. “Dunking of the Mayor” is a Buc Days tradition dating back to 1938 and marks the beginning of the 11-day event, including a rodeo, carnival, and two parades.

Mayor Guajardo will be ceremonially “kidnapped” by the Buc Days Leadership Program Scholars and taken aboard the Red Dragon Pirate Ship where she will jump into the marina.

The best place to view the dunking will be on the seawall on North Shoreline Boulevard at Starr Street.

The Buccaneer Commission, through its annual events, raises funds to support education in the Coastal Bend. The Commission has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships and grants to date.

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or email at robertg8@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunking#Mayor#Rodeo#Scholarships#The Buccaneer Commission#The Coastal Bend
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

472
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy