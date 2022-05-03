Buc Days 2022 Kicks Off with the Dunking of the Mayor

What: Dunking of the Mayor

When: Thursday, May 5, at 5:25 p.m.

Where: Corpus Christi Marina

North Shoreline Boulevard at Starr Street

Who: Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Mayor Paulette Guajardo will walk the plank to officially start the 2022 Buc Days Festival. “Dunking of the Mayor” is a Buc Days tradition dating back to 1938 and marks the beginning of the 11-day event, including a rodeo, carnival, and two parades.

Mayor Guajardo will be ceremonially “kidnapped” by the Buc Days Leadership Program Scholars and taken aboard the Red Dragon Pirate Ship where she will jump into the marina.

The best place to view the dunking will be on the seawall on North Shoreline Boulevard at Starr Street.

The Buccaneer Commission, through its annual events, raises funds to support education in the Coastal Bend. The Commission has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships and grants to date.

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or email at robertg8@cctexas.com.