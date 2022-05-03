Semi-truck jackknifes after separate crash on US-131 near I-96
WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — There were two crashes on US-131 near I-96 in Walker Tuesday, police say.
It happened on southbound US-131 near exit #89B. There were minor injuries in the first crash, Michigan State Police said. It is not known what led up to that crash.
Later, a semi-truck jackknifed when traffic was slowing down for the first crash, MSP said.
As of around 3:10 p.m., the freeway has opened back up after being closed, while the right shoulder is blocked due to the crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation said in a tweet .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 1