Semi-truck jackknifes after separate crash on US-131 near I-96

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — There were two crashes on US-131 near I-96 in Walker Tuesday, police say.

It happened on southbound US-131 near exit #89B. There were minor injuries in the first crash, Michigan State Police said. It is not known what led up to that crash.

Later, a semi-truck jackknifed when traffic was slowing down for the first crash, MSP said.

As of around 3:10 p.m., the freeway has opened back up after being closed, while the right shoulder is blocked due to the crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation said in a tweet .

