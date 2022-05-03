ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

By Riley Hale
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will settle into a summer-like pattern for the upcoming work week with above average temperatures and a slight chance for an isolated late afternoon/early evening thunderstorm each day. Wednesday and Friday are currently the days we are monitoring for a low severe weather threat....

www.wrdw.com

WALB 10

First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather for Friday. All of southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms. Southwest Georgia is under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Here’s what the risk levels mean:. The First Alert...
ALBANY, GA
WLTX.com

Severe storms bring high winds, some hail to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Severe storms moved through the Midlands, triggering warnings and brining high winds, some rain, and even a little hail. All warnings for the area have been canceled. A severe thunderstorm watch does still remain for the entire Midlands until 10 p.m. Friday. As the storms moved...
ENVIRONMENT
WRDW-TV

Storm brings large hail, widespread power outages to Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strong storms moved through the CSRA on Friday afternoon and evening, downing trees and power lines and dropping hail across the region. Some of the trees landed on homes, damaging roofs. That’s what happened in the 2000 block of Ellis Street in downtown Augusta. One renter...
AUGUSTA, GA
City
Augusta, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Edgefield, Lexington, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Lexington; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Edgefield County in central South Carolina Southwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 555 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aiken Municipal Airport, or 10 miles north of Aiken, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Aiken Municipal Airport, Monetta, Hibernia, Steedman, Kneece, New Holland, Samaria Fire Station and Cedar Pond Campground. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 20 and 40. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Residents start cleanup from CSRA storm damage

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring). What the Tech: Uncovering smartphone camera settings. This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring). Local farmers' market prepares for harvest season. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is a live recording of...
ENVIRONMENT
WRDW-TV

After close call in storm, daughter and dad count their blessings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Among the who had close calls during Friday’s storm were Michelle Burney and her father William. William Burney pulled up right as the storm hit. “I said, ‘Come on, Daddy! Come on, Daddy!’ That tree would have hit him if I hadn’t have rushed him on,” she said. “Yeah, the tree would have hit him.”
AUGUSTA, GA

