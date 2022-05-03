Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Lexington; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Edgefield County in central South Carolina Southwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 555 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aiken Municipal Airport, or 10 miles north of Aiken, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Aiken Municipal Airport, Monetta, Hibernia, Steedman, Kneece, New Holland, Samaria Fire Station and Cedar Pond Campground. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 20 and 40. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO