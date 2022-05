Xbox users on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can finally play a popular Xbox 360 game again. The Xbox 360 remains Xbox's greatest generation. It sold twice as much as the Xbox One and 4x more than the original Xbox. It's possible the Xbox Series consoles will bypass the Xbox 360 as they have been outselling the PS5 recently. This remains to be seen though, and until it happens, the Xbox 360 will remain the peak for Xbox so far. Not only did the console sell well and help revolutionize online gaming, but many great IPs got their start during that generation such as Forza Horizon.

