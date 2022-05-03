ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Frosted Flamingo hosts event at Bluebird Market as part of Celebrate Colorado

By Jenna deJong
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe governor’s office is hosting Celebrate Colorado with discounted activities across the state, including an appearance by the Frosted Flamingo, a mobile art studio. According to the celebration’s website, the three-day statewide event encourages Coloradans...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

99.9 The Point

10 Things That Shock People About Moving to Colorado

We may all be one country, but each U.S. state has its own quirks and idiosyncrasies. However, it can be hard to recognize your state's unique characteristics as quirky when you haven't known anything different. How are Colorado natives supposed to know what's "weird" about the Centennial State?. An outsider's...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Trader Joe's puts finishing touches on next Colorado store

PARKER, Colo. — Trader Joe's is putting the finishing touches on its newest Colorado location. Located at 18374 Cottonwood Drive just off Interstate E470, the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m. Friday before officially opening at 8 a.m. The 9,600 square-foot store will be the first...
PARKER, CO
Daily Record

Four towns just said no to marijuana sales, but how strong is rural Colorado’s distaste for weed?

HOOPER — Charlie Williams doesn’t believe there should be stores selling pot in his tiny town deep in the San Luis Valley. The 67-year-old pastor isn’t alone. Two dozen of his fellow residents joined him last month in successfully turning down — 25 to 18 — a measure that would have allowed recreational and medical cannabis sales in this town of fewer than 100 just west of Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve.
HOOPER, CO
9NEWS

Why do scam calls show up as coming from small Colorado towns?

ALLENSPARK, Colo — Welcome to Allenspark, Colorado. Population: around 500, depending on the time of year. One of the best things about this place is there’s hardly any cell phone service. Still, scam calls show up on cell phones around the state as coming from this small mountain town in Boulder County.
ALLENSPARK, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Rain Was Not Welcome This Week In 1969!

DENVER(CBS) – All of the rain and snow Colorado has had this week has been more than welcome. That was not the case on this date 53 years ago. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) On this date, May 4th, 1969 a moisture packed storm system blasted into the Rockies bringing in flooding amounts of rain across the region for several days. Rainfall totals ranged from 6 inches all the way up to 14 inches in some areas across Boulder and Jefferson Counties. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) This caused severe flooding in and near Left Hand Creek, Boulder Creek, South Boulder Creek, Bear Creek and Turkey Creek. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) The storm was estimated to be a 25-year event for the area. Flood damage was over 4.5 million dollars in 1969 that is estimated to be almost 30 million adjusted in Today’s dollars. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) During the multi-day event much of the precipitation that fell in the foothills dropped as snow in some of the northern drainage flows. If that hadn’t happened the flooding could have been much worse than it was.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Injured Mountain Lion Spotted On Porch In Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– An injured mountain lion spent some time hanging out on a porch of a home in Loveland on Thursday morning. Lindsey Brown took some pictures of the juvenile cat after she spotted it. (credit: Lindsey Brown) She said it seemed to be limping and may have been hurt so she called Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The mountain lion sprinted away after she thought it had gone and opened the door to get a closer look. Wildlife officers did not respond to that incident. (credit: Lindsey Brown) Another call came in later Thursday morning about a sighting of a mountain lion that was...
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 The Point

Fun Date Night Idea? A New Restaurant Within A Firing Range Is Now Open In Colorado

If you're looking for something fun and new to do with your boo, this shooting range & restaurant combo is a first of its kind in Colorado. Even with so much to do in Colorado, finding stuff to do for date nights, or just a night out with the crew can be stressful to plan. If you're like me, you've likely done it all and are bored of the same old same. This new entertainment combo could be just what you needed though.
COLORADO STATE

