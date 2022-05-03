ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as BoC sends hawkish signal on rates

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2826 to 1.2893 * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.6% * Canadian 2-year yield rises 4.2 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as the greenback gave back some recent gains against a basket of major currencies and comments by a senior Bank of Canada official supported expectations for interest rate hikes. Canada's currency was up 0.3% at 1.2836 to the greenback, or 77.91 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2826 to 1.2893. On Monday, the loonie touched its weakest level in more than four months at 1.2913. "The loonie is getting squeezed higher by more hawkish guidance from the Bank of Canada and by modest softening in the (U.S.) dollar," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay. Home price growth in Canada is "unsustainably strong" and higher interest rates are needed to moderate demand, BoC Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said, while also noting the that the country's overheating economy is adding to inflation. Rogers comments "suggest policymakers are willing to inflict damage on asset prices as they ratchet policy tighter in the coming months," Schamotta added. The U.S. dollar fell as investors evaluated how much of the Fed's expected move to hike rates at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and beyond was already priced in. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.6% lower at $102.41 a barrel as demand worries due to China's prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns outweighed support from a possible European oil embargo on Russia. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 2-year rate rose 4.2 basis points to 2.703%, moving closer to the 14-year high it notched last month at 2.736%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields reverse gains after Fed's Powell rules out 75 bps hike in next few meetings

* Fed to start quantitative tightening next month * U.S. 10-year yield slips * U.S. 2-year yield falls sharply * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reversed earlier gains on Wednesday in volatile trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed has ruled out, for now, a rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point at upcoming monetary policy meetings. U.S. two-year yields, the most sensitive to the Fed's interest rate outlook, fell to session lows of 2.603% after earlier rising to 2.844%, the highest since November 2018. They were last down 9 basis points at 2.6706%. With the U.S. two-year yield falling sharply, the yield curve steepened, with the gap between two-year and 10-year notes widening to as much 30 bps. That gap was last at 26.7 bps A steepening curve suggests that investors are pricing less hefty hikes that could prevent yields on the shorter end of the curve from rising rapidly, compared with those on the long end. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation. "A 75 basis point increase is not something that the committee is actively considering," Powell said in response to a question at a press conference following the Fed's latest meeting, where it also signalled more increases are coming. U.S. yields on other shorter-term maturities such as three-year and five-year notes also declined sharply by 9 bps and 7 bps to 2.855% and 2.936%, respectively. "The key turning point was when he said they were not actively considering 75 bps," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist, at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "At worst, the Fed wants to meet market expectations. At best, they want to go slower or lower than what the market was pricing." U.S. 10-year yields slipped about 2 bps to 2.940%, after hitting 3.011%, the highest since December 2018. The U.S. central bank targeted the federal funds rate at 0.75% to 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow. "The Fed has implemented an outsized increase in interest rates at what is only the second hike in this tightening cycle," said Brian Coulton, chief economist, at Fitch Ratings. "It now looks like they are engaged in a dash to get rates back to neutral territory by the end of this year." May 4 Wednesday 3:38PM New York / 1938 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.865 0.8789 -0.046 Six-month bills 1.385 1.4141 -0.052 Two-year note 99-187/256 2.64 -0.130 Three-year note 99-114/256 2.8223 -0.126 Five-year note 99-80/256 2.899 -0.104 Seven-year note 99-146/256 2.9435 -0.080 10-year note 91-64/256 2.9091 -0.049 20-year bond 87-244/256 3.2016 -0.009 30-year bond 85-124/256 2.9894 -0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 34.50 3.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 3.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Megan Davies; Editing by Will Dunham, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Boc#U S Interest Rates#The Bank Of Canada#Corpay#Rogers#Fed
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real tumbles, Chilean peso supported by rate rise

* Brazilian real heads for third straight weekly fall * Mexican peso sole gainer for the week * Colombian peso rises with oil prices (Updates prices throughout, adds details) By Shreyashi Sanyal May 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slid more than 1% on Friday, heading for its third weekly decline after prices of iron fell on fears of slowing demand from China, while Chile's peso found its footing after the country's central bank raised interest rates. Worries of a slowdown in China due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle have made emerging market currencies less attractive to investors. Latin American currencies, which scored record quarterly gains in the beginning of the year, have lost their shine as the rally in commodity prices cools and economic worries rise. Brazil's real was last down at 5.08 to the dollar as prices of one of its largest exports, iron ore, tumbled more than 5% after China reinforced its tough COVID-19 response policy that has hit economic activity, prompting traders to be more cautious. The real is set for a weekly decline of 2.1%, while the MSCI's broader Latin American currencies index fell 1.2% in the same period. Brazil's central bank's monetary policy committee (Copom) increased the Selic interest rate by a full percentage point on Wednesday, but flagged a smaller rise next month even as inflation figures remain in double-digits. "The central bank's monetary plan is following the script to address this stubborn inflation," said Alfredo Coutino, director at Moody's Analytics. "Monetary restriction will subdue it but also impose a cost on the economy's recovery." Chile's central bank raised the country's benchmark lending rate to 8.25% on Thursday, above expectations, and the move lifted the peso by 0.4%. The currency is still set for a weekly decline of 0.7%. Mexico's peso rose 0.6% and was the only major Latin American currency to clock gains of 1.2% for the week. Investors geared up for Mexico's central bank, known as Banxico, to raise rates by 50 basis points at next Thursday's meeting, reaching a 200-basis point hike through year-end. The Colombian peso strengthened 1% in tandem with oil prices that rose on Friday amid supply concerns. Among other EM currencies, Turkey's lira weakened 0.6% to 14.95 against the dollar, touching its weakest level in nearly two months, while the Russian rouble pulled back from a more than two-year high against the euro on the specter of more sanctions against Moscow. Stocks in the developing world were pressured, with those in Latin America falling 1.3%. Brazilian miner Vale SA said it has signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc to supply the U.S.-based electric vehicle maker with nickel from its Canadian operations. Shares of the miner fell 1%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1922 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1030.78 -2.64 MSCI LatAm 2225.80 -1.32 Brazil Bovespa 104902.64 -0.38 Mexico IPC 49686.56 -1.67 Chile IPSA 4855.44 0.03 Argentina MerVal 86389.89 -0.051 Colombia COLCAP 1569.17 -0.79 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0814 -1.30 Mexico peso 20.1510 0.35 Chile peso 856.7 0.58 Colombia peso 4044 0.92 Peru sol 3.811 -0.58 Argentina peso (interbank) 116.3000 -0.12 Argentina peso (parallel) 198 1.77 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
Country
China
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 6 (Reuters) - Beijing residents fretted on Friday over tightening COVID curbs in its biggest district and dozens of new cases reported daily as China's leaders reiterated their resolve to battle the virus and threatened action against critics of their strict measures. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

423K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy