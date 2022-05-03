ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch The First Teaser Trailer For 'Weird' Al Yankovic Biopic

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago

The highly-anticipated "Weird" Al Yankovic biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story , will premiere this fall via Roku.

An exact release date for the film has not yet been announced, but Roku has unveiled a teaser, which you can check out via the player above.

After filming this past February, star Daniel Radcliffe spent much of the remainder of the winter answering questions about the "Weird" Al movie during the press tour for The Lost City .

The Harry Potter star learned to play accordion for the role and told The View that working with Yankovic was "one of the most fun things" he's ever done in his life.

While he also called Weird "a fully insane movie," in a more recent remarks to Uproxx Radcliffe described the film as "the absolutely 100-percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

We see glimpses of the movie's screwball take on Yankovic's career in the teaser. The comedy icon is presented as an uncompromising, tortured artist who in one scene stalks a stage with a bottle of whiskey in-hand.

Beyond Radcliffe, the film boasts a promising cast, including Evan Rachel Wood , Rainn Wilson , Toby Huss and Julian Nicholson .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmiJ8_0fRsMYDl00

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’ Premiere Date, First-Look Photos: Bryan Cranston & Annette Bening Lead Paramount+ Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ today unveiled first-look photos for its upcoming film Jerry and Marge Go Large, starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, also announcing that it will premiere exclusively on the platform in the U.S. on June 17. The film will roll out on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada and Latin America and in additional markets, when the service becomes available there later this year. It will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution in remaining international markets. Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a...
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Toby Huss
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
Person
Al Yankovic
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weird Al#Comedy#Film Star
People

Camila Cabello Rocks Multi-Colored Nails – and Not Much Else! – in Sultry Bubble Bath Photo

Camila Cabello is flaunting what her mama – and her manicurist – gave her!. The "Havana" singer, 25, posted a photo of herself lounging in a bubble bath while showing off her multi-colored nails on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing only a towel wrapped around her head, a stunning statement necklace, and long chain link earrings as she relaxed in the tub surrounded by lush greenery.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

152K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy