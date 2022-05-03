Watch The First Teaser Trailer For 'Weird' Al Yankovic Biopic

The highly-anticipated "Weird" Al Yankovic biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story , will premiere this fall via Roku.

An exact release date for the film has not yet been announced, but Roku has unveiled a teaser, which you can check out via the player above.

After filming this past February, star Daniel Radcliffe spent much of the remainder of the winter answering questions about the "Weird" Al movie during the press tour for The Lost City .

The Harry Potter star learned to play accordion for the role and told The View that working with Yankovic was "one of the most fun things" he's ever done in his life.

While he also called Weird "a fully insane movie," in a more recent remarks to Uproxx Radcliffe described the film as "the absolutely 100-percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

We see glimpses of the movie's screwball take on Yankovic's career in the teaser. The comedy icon is presented as an uncompromising, tortured artist who in one scene stalks a stage with a bottle of whiskey in-hand.

Beyond Radcliffe, the film boasts a promising cast, including Evan Rachel Wood , Rainn Wilson , Toby Huss and Julian Nicholson .