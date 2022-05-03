ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mrs. American Pie - Allison Janney Joins Apple Comedy Series

By Elvis
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney has been tapped to star alongside Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, executive produced by Laura Dern. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s book, Mrs. American Pie hails...

www.spoilertv.com

Deadline

Allison Janney Joins Kristen Wiig In ‘Mrs. American Pie’ Apple Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. Oscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney has been tapped to star alongside Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, executive produced by Laura Dern. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s book, Mrs. American Pie hails from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and director Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County). Dern also is eyeing a “key role” in the series. 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders Written by Sylvia and directed Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s and follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig)...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

William Fichtner Cast in Milo Ventigmilia ABC Drama Pilot ‘The Company You Keep’

Click here to read the full article. William Fichtner has been cast in the ABC upcoming drama pilot “The Company You Keep” starring Milo Ventigmilia. The pilot follows con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a professional collision course. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma is closing in on the criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand. Fichtner is set to star as Leo, a steel worker turned con-man. Leo, who learned the fine art of misdirection a long time ago, is a master of the sleight...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Mike Hagerty, Longtime Character Actor and Friends' Mr. Treeger, Dead at 67

Click here to read the full article. Character actor Mike Hagerty, who most recently starred opposite Bridget Everett on the HBO comedy Somebody Somewhere, has died at the age of 67. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” Everett shared on Instagram Friday. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty [and] her wife Kathleen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Tate Taylor
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Reveals Kevin’s Future Wife: Creator Dan Fogelman, Justin Hartley & [Spoiler] On “Ultimate Endgame”

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about Episode 614 of This Is Is, “The Night Before the Wedding.”  The conclusion of a two-parter, tonight’s episode of This Is Us was supposed to reveal who Kevin spent the night before Kate’s wedding after the end of last week’s episode, “The Day of the Wedding,” teased him having one-on-one time with his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), Kevin’s friend with occasional benefits, Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), and the wedding singer, Arielle, played by Katie Lowes. Fans got a lot more as “The Night Before the Wedding” actually revealed who...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Talk': Why Sheryl Underwood Wont' Be Leaving the Show Anytime Soon

Sheryl Underwood has no plans on leaving The Talk anytime soon. In addition to the popular talk show being renewed for a 13th season, The Wrap reports that Underwood has signed a multiyear deal with CBS to remain on a co-host on the daytime talk show through Season 15. The Talk is currently in its 12th season. Underwood will remain with the show until at least 2025. The comedian's new deal also includes a two-year first-look agreement with CBS Studios, which produces the show. Underwood has been in the co-hosting chair since she joined in its second season in 2011, replacing Holly Robinson Peete. She won a Daytime Emmy Award shared with her co-hosts in 2017.
TV & VIDEOS

