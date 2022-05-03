ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Vegetation fire in Pittsburg threatening nearby structures

By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURG, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out near a residential area in...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Wind-driven fire in Solano County burns 95 acres, Cal Fire says

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Windy conditions posed a challenge for firefighters tackling a grass fire in Solano County on Tuesday. "This is kind of the start of our season. This is one of the first larger fires here in the Solano County region and throughout the Sonoma-Lake Napa unit," Cal Fire Battalion Chief JC Greenberg said.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

1 burned in Oakland car fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a car accident early Saturday evening, officials say. The accident happened at Market and Stanford Street in North Oakland. Authorities say the car crashed into a traffic single and then caught on fire. Special equipment was used to rescue the passenger. The passenger received burns […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pittsburg police search for missing man

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Pittsburg Police Department is searching for a missing, elderly man with dementia, police said Thursday. Police referred to the man as Mr. Ziegler. He is 74 years old. Ziegler is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with pepper-gray hair and brown eyes, police said. He has been missing from Diamond Healthcare Center on […]
PITTSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburg, CA
Government
City
Pittsburg, CA
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Fremont teen found

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Twitter#Chelsea Way
KRON4 News

2 charged in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after San Jose vehicle pursuit, collision

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are on the scene of a traffic death early Friday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. Two vehicles were involved in an incident in the area of North 1st Street and the Montague Expressway. People are being asked to use alternate routes as “traffic will be […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Police find missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have found Aniyah Marie Nelson, according to a tweet the department sent Friday shortly after 8 a.m. “Thank you to our community and media partners, Aniyah Nelson is no longer a #Missing Person,” the tweet stated. “She has been safely located.” The original story follows: OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NBC Bay Area

Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in Napa

Napa residents should avoid the area of Old Sonoma Road and South Seymour Street, just east of Highway 29, due to police activity, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said in a Nixle alert. Residents in the area are also being asked to shelter in place. No other information was immediately...
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

2 motorcycle riders critically injured near Point Reyes lighthouse

(BCN) — Two motorcycle riders were critically injured Sunday afternoon near Point Reyes Lighthouse in Marin County, according to a 5:30 p.m. tweet from the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations. Helicopter crews from the CHP and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, along with other emergency responders from the […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot at Santa Rosa Taco Bell drive-thru, suspect at large

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a man who committed a shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru early Wednesday morning. A police investigation identified the suspect as Brad James Adams, 27, of Santa Rosa. Police were called to Taco Bell in the 1800 block of Mendocino Avenue at […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Two found dead in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy