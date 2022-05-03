Vegetation fire in Pittsburg threatening nearby structures

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A decayed man’s body found in a wall at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland last month was identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Joseph Mejica, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. A construction worker found Mejica’s body at about 1 p.m. March 9 at the convention center at 10 […]
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Windy conditions posed a challenge for firefighters tackling a grass fire in Solano County on Tuesday. "This is kind of the start of our season. This is one of the first larger fires here in the Solano County region and throughout the Sonoma-Lake Napa unit," Cal Fire Battalion Chief JC Greenberg said.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a car accident early Saturday evening, officials say. The accident happened at Market and Stanford Street in North Oakland. Authorities say the car crashed into a traffic single and then caught on fire. Special equipment was used to rescue the passenger. The passenger received burns […]
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Pittsburg Police Department is searching for a missing, elderly man with dementia, police said Thursday. Police referred to the man as Mr. Ziegler. He is 74 years old. Ziegler is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with pepper-gray hair and brown eyes, police said. He has been missing from Diamond Healthcare Center on […]
TWO people are dead and another is missing after a car plunged off a cliff and into the ocean in northern California. The 2012 Toyota Tacoma crossed over an intersection, through an adjacent parking lot and then fell into the water at Pescadero State Beach, around 30 miles east of San Jose.
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are on the scene of a traffic death early Friday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. Two vehicles were involved in an incident in the area of North 1st Street and the Montague Expressway. People are being asked to use alternate routes as “traffic will be […]
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have found Aniyah Marie Nelson, according to a tweet the department sent Friday shortly after 8 a.m. “Thank you to our community and media partners, Aniyah Nelson is no longer a #Missing Person,” the tweet stated. “She has been safely located.” The original story follows: OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — […]
Napa residents should avoid the area of Old Sonoma Road and South Seymour Street, just east of Highway 29, due to police activity, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said in a Nixle alert. Residents in the area are also being asked to shelter in place. No other information was immediately...
(BCN) — Two motorcycle riders were critically injured Sunday afternoon near Point Reyes Lighthouse in Marin County, according to a 5:30 p.m. tweet from the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations. Helicopter crews from the CHP and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, along with other emergency responders from the […]
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a man who committed a shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru early Wednesday morning. A police investigation identified the suspect as Brad James Adams, 27, of Santa Rosa. Police were called to Taco Bell in the 1800 block of Mendocino Avenue at […]
An Oakland carjacking suspect was arrested in Benicia last Thursday, police announced in a Facebook post Saturday. Officers searched the suspect vehicle and found two large trash bags containing vacuum-sealed packages that amounted to 67 pounds of marijuana.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
