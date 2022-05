The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to immediately stop the use of certain beds after the bedroom piece resulted in numerous injuries and a death. Bestar of Canada, along with the CPSC, on April 7 issued an urgent recall of thousands Bestar wall beds after it was found they can detach from the wall, posing a serious injury risk and, in one case, fatally injuring one woman.

