Nolan Arenado is enjoying a scorching hot start to the 2022 campaign. After being traded from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals prior to 2021, many doubters questioned whether Arenado could maintain his elite offensive productivity away from the elevation of Coors Field. He responded by making the All-Star team in 2021. But some of his numbers were down overall. However, he has proven any remaining critics wrong with his insane start to this 2022 season. And Arenado credits Albert Pujols for helping him find success.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO