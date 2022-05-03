ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

Police: 16-year-old charged in connection with Wilkinsburg homicide

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal Wilkinsburg shooting.

Police said Devin Lee Martin, from Pittsburgh, was one of the people responsible for the homicide of 37-year-old Cornell Lee on May 1.

Lee was driven to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police originally responded to the shots fired call in the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue.

According to police, after obtaining an arrest warrant for Martin, he was taken into custody in East Pittsburgh without incident.

Martin is currently being held in Allegheny County Jail and is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and possession of a firearm prohibited.

Comments

Bobby C.
3d ago

All the more reason for police to be on their guard nomatter what age the suspect is.

