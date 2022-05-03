Police: 16-year-old charged in connection with Wilkinsburg homicide

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal Wilkinsburg shooting.

Police said Devin Lee Martin, from Pittsburgh, was one of the people responsible for the homicide of 37-year-old Cornell Lee on May 1.

Lee was driven to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police originally responded to the shots fired call in the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue.

According to police, after obtaining an arrest warrant for Martin, he was taken into custody in East Pittsburgh without incident.

Martin is currently being held in Allegheny County Jail and is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and possession of a firearm prohibited.

