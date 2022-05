Lackawanna County will begin the project to repair the retaining wall on Biden Street just off the Biden Expressway by the Radisson Hotel. The project will begin Monday, April 25, and only the inbound right lane will be closed. Traffic coming into the city may use the other two lanes. The lane will be closed from 7 am until 4:30 pm. The project is estimated to take between two-three weeks, and the plan is to work Monday through Friday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO