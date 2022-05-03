All lanes reopened after crash in Douglas Co.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has announced that one person was killed in a crash on Lincoln Avenue Thursday morning. Northrup said a pickup truck collided with a tanker truck near the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Squire Farm Road at 9:53 a.m. The crash resulted in Lincoln being closed […]
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A two-year-old boy was pronounced dead after a single vehicle DUI crash, according to police. ISP officials say that preliminary investigative details indicate Makayla D. Brown, 27, of Winchester, IL was traveling southbound on Sand Road, just south of Bloomfield Road in Scott County, when for an unknown reason, her vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP District 10 troopers were dispatched to Illinois Route 130 at Champaign 700 North at around 4:05 p.m. on Friday in response to a report of a traffic crash. According to ISP, the Illinois Route 130 between County Road 700 North and County Road 800 North was closed for about […]
Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old driver has been killed and a man charged with DUI for allegedly causing a fatal crash involving a school bus on Kishwaukee Street and South Street on Friday morning. Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when a black SUV, driven at high speed by 38-year-old Charles Weathersby, […]
CHICAGO — A wife was charged with reckless homicide for allegedly running over her husband after he was trapped on their SUV’s roof while she was driving on the Dan Ryan, court documents state. On Sunday afternoon, prosecutors said Haihua Cheng, 27, and her husband John Gutierrez, 31, pulled into a parking area in Chinatown. […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Deontay Turner, 19, as the victim of a fatal shooting on 11th Street last week. Police were called to the area of 11th Street and 6th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14th. Turner was found at the scene. He was taken to […]
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An off-duty Waukegan police officer shot and killed her husband Sunday night, authorities said. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of North Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a man in his 30s who had been shot and a woman, later identified […]
ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WCIA) — After nearly three years, the case of the death of Allissa Martin is picking back up. Martin died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage on June 2, 2019. Martin’s husband, Bradley Jenkins, was arrested and charged during the investigation of her death, but those charges were […]
The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Haley Flippo, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of Princess Anne Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said. She is described as standing 5'2," weighing 125 pounds and...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee was killed during an accident at the FedEx Ground facility in Olive Branch Sunday morning. Police responded at the facility located on 7480 Nail Road around 5 a.m. where they located a unresponsive man caught in between a conveyor belt and a conveyor belt motor. Officers said the conveyor folded […]
HARVEY, Ill. — A single-vehicle crash amid a police pursuit in Harvey left one driver seriously injured, police said Monday. According to police, the crash occurred happened just before 5 a.m. Monday in the south suburb. Riverdale Police Department officers were pursuing the driver. While it is unclear why...
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after veering into the wrong lane and colliding head-on with a Spencer County Sheriff’s Department deputy in southern Indiana. According to the Indiana State Police, the deadly collision occurred shortly after 5 a.m. CST on Thursday on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. […]
