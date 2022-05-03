ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Police Department is still looking for Alexis Patterson, 20 years later

By WUWM 89.7 FM
wuwm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, Alexis Patterson disappeared. The seven-year-old girl was last seen walking to Hi-Mount School in Milwaukee on May 3, 2002. But she did not attend classes that day and did not return home. In the weeks that followed, people throughout Milwaukee searched for Patterson, hoping to bring her...

www.wuwm.com

CBS 58

Milwaukee police: 1 dead, another injured in shooting near 44th and Auer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 44th and Auer on Tuesday, May 3. Police said it happened around 2:20 p.m. According to police, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man sustained fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run, police pursuit; man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and a police pursuit. Thomas Poe is facing the following charges: hit-and-run (great bodily harm), two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, flee or elude an officer, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating overnight homicide, one dead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at 3:50 a.m. and left one dead. According to police, the victim was an 18-year-old man from West Allis. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say the location of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Racine County Eye

Police: Man punched, headbutted 17-year-old girl

A Racine man is facing almost seven years in prison after police say he headbutted a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Kirk was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of physical abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 6 years, 9 months in prison and/or up to $12,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Off-duty Waukegan officer shoots, kills husband

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An off-duty Waukegan police officer shot and killed her husband Sunday night, authorities said. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of North Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a man in his 30s who had been shot and a woman, later identified […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.

