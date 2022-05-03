Former Henry Co. deputy appears in court for bond hearing

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A former Henry County deputy who was charged with strangulation in connection with a June 2021 domestic dispute with his “on-and-off” girlfriend was in court on Tuesday in Martinsville.

Rayshaun O’Shea Gravely Jr. appeared in court for his bond hearing on May 3. During his hearing, a judge ordered a curfew for Gravely from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device.

The judge also ruled Gravely — whose bond has been reduced to $25,000 — can’t leave the Commonwealth.

Police say the situation stemmed from an incident on June 6, 2021, when Gravely got angry after he saw his “on-and-off” girlfriend talking to another man. The police report stated that Gravely then grabbed her arm, twisted it behind her back, pushed her through the parking lot and up against a vehicle, and then proceeded to choke her.

Months later, there was an incident reported to authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Gravely was arrested for domestic assault that happened in April. He will be expected to appear in court regarding that incident.

A judge told Gravely that his mother and a middle school teacher will have to chaperone him to his court appearance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.