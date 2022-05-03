ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Former Henry Co. deputy appears in court for bond hearing

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXl2r_0fRsHVgD00

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A former Henry County deputy who was charged with strangulation in connection with a June 2021 domestic dispute with his “on-and-off” girlfriend was in court on Tuesday in Martinsville.

Rayshaun O’Shea Gravely Jr. appeared in court for his bond hearing on May 3. During his hearing, a judge ordered a curfew for Gravely from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device.

The judge also ruled Gravely — whose bond has been reduced to $25,000 — can’t leave the Commonwealth.

PREVIOUS: Henry Co. deputy fired after accused of strangling girlfriend in 2021

Police say the situation stemmed from an incident on June 6, 2021, when Gravely got angry after he saw his “on-and-off” girlfriend talking to another man. The police report stated that Gravely then grabbed her arm, twisted it behind her back, pushed her through the parking lot and up against a vehicle, and then proceeded to choke her.

Months later, there was an incident reported to authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Gravely was arrested for domestic assault that happened in April. He will be expected to appear in court regarding that incident.

A judge told Gravely that his mother and a middle school teacher will have to chaperone him to his court appearance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Henry Co. deputy fired after accused of strangling girlfriend in 2021

UPDATE 10:35 a.m. (4/21/22) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has responded after a deputy was charged with strangulation in connection with a June 2021 domestic dispute in Martinsville. The sheriff’s office shared the following statement with WFXR News about the deputy’s employment on Thursday, April 21: In our administration of the Henry County Sheriff’s […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

DWR uses electricity to catch fish and ensure great fishing in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — “You can’t see it. It’s electric. Boogie, woogie, woogie….” “Electric Slide” What does electricity have to do with fishing? When it comes to fisheries management and preserving Virginia’s world-class fishing resource, quite a bit. Electrofishing is a method the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) uses to assess fish populations. A […]
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man who killed state police agent faces gang charge in jail fight

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The man convicted of killing a state police agent faces gang charges in a jail fight. On April 26, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to Rappahannock Regional Jail for an assault. Deputies said an inmate walked into the dayroom and a verbal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, VA
State
North Carolina State
Martinsville, VA
Crime & Safety
Henry County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Henry Co#Commonwealth#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFXR

WFXR

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy