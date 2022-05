To the victors go the spoils. The Wahama softball team had six people named to the 2022 All-Little Kanawha Conference softball team, as voted on by coaches within the league. The Lady Falcons captured their second straight unbeaten LKC title this fall and landed four selections on the first team, including a pair that came away with the top overall honors.

MASON, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO