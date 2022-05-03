ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gov. Lee Plans To Sign Bill Allowing State Panel To Remove Books From School Libraries

newstalk987.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he plans to sign a bill that would would let a politically appointed panel remove books from...

www.newstalk987.com

Comments / 20

Demitri Marlin
3d ago

down with LEE he is bad for Tennessee next go around let's get someone else in office and throw Lee away

Reply
17
Michael McAlister
2d ago

Bill Lee's policies are 💩 and his policy making skills are 💩,more like dictator policies

Reply
17
Tabitha King
2d ago

if you remove things you don't like your opening doors for others to remove things you like

Reply
8
WBIR

Gov. Lee allows bill effectively punishing homelessness to become law without his signature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee allowed a bill threatening felony penalties against unhoused people to become law without his signature on Thursday. The bill, SB 1610, introduces a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine and community service for camping along highways and under bridges. It also expands the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 to make it a Class E felony for camping on all public property, including parks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS

