LeBron James is enjoying his off-season to the maximum. While it is easy to hate on someone for enjoying life after his team was eliminated in the regular season, LeBron carried an incredibly heavy load on the Lakers this season. Additionally, he is in the 19th off-season of his career, so he definitely has a lot of unwinding to do with all the miles on his body already.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO