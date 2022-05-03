ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

Three Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Palmdale Road [Phelan, CA]

Cover picture for the articlePHELAN, CA (May 3, 2022) – On Friday evening, a multi-vehicle collision on Palmdale Road left several people injured, police said. The accident happened around 8:38 p.m. on April 22nd just east of Buttonwood Street. Officials said the crash involved a white Nissan Altima, a white Kia Optima,...

