Was the Boston Celtics Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks a wake-up call?

Was the 101-89 Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first installment of their Eastern Conference semifinals series a wake-up call for the Boston Celtics? Or will they come out with less than the full force of their capabilities against the reigning NBA champions and risk falling into a 0-2 series deficit on Tuesday night?

The Bucks were able to push the Celtics around on their own home court with greater focus, intensity, and cohesion in the first game of their second-round playoff series, Boston at times looking out of sorts in ways they have rarely since the start of their second-half surge in January.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis recently broke down what needs to change for the Celtics if they do not want a repeat of the results from Game 1.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what the trio had to say!

