Zippy Zoo Day at Scovill Zoo

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Decatur Park District are inviting people to visit the Scovill Zoo this weekend to celebrate Mom and wellness.

On May 7, the Zoo will have games, gifts and animal presentations. Officials said mothers will receive free admission all weekend.

The Zoo will also be hosting the Zippy Zoo Kids Fun Run on May 7. The Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Scovill Park. It will be a one-mile run where kids will run between 10 animal-inspired activities. Some of the stops will include hopping like a wallaby, dashing like a cheetah and crawling like a mongoose.

All participants will receive a Scovill Zoo water bottle, treat and a completion ribbon.

The pre-registration fee is $12. The day of registration begins at 8 a.m. and will be $15.

Anyone who is interested in registering for the event can visit scovillzoo.com or call (217) 421-7435.

