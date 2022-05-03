IHSAA releases new sectional alignments

INDIANAPOLIS – Earlier today, the IHSAA Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments in six team sports for the next two school years.

The Executive Committee accepted the recommendations of the respective realignment committees which determined the sectional groups for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Three committees consisting of school administrators representing each IHSAA district and class were constructed to realign the sports.

The football committee totaled 18 administrators, the basketball and volleyball committee was made up of 12 members and the soccer committee consisted of nine individuals.

The baseball and softball realignment committee will meet this summer after both state tournaments conclude in June with their sectional recommendations being presented to the Executive Committee for approval at its August meeting.

Host sites for the next two years will be determined by administrators in each sectional this summer.

Scroll below to see new sectional alignments for football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer:

Football

Boys Basketball

Girls Basketball

Boys Soccer

Girls Soccer

Volleyball

