IHSAA releases new sectional alignments

By Indiana High School Athletic Association
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Earlier today, the IHSAA Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments in six team sports for the next two school years.

The Executive Committee accepted the recommendations of the respective realignment committees which determined the sectional groups for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Three committees consisting of school administrators representing each IHSAA district and class were constructed to realign the sports.

The football committee totaled 18 administrators, the basketball and volleyball committee was made up of 12 members and the soccer committee consisted of nine individuals.

The baseball and softball realignment committee will meet this summer after both state tournaments conclude in June with their sectional recommendations being presented to the Executive Committee for approval at its August meeting.

Host sites for the next two years will be determined by administrators in each sectional this summer.

Scroll below to see new sectional alignments for football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer:

Football

2022-23-2023-24-Football-Assignments Download

Boys Basketball

2022-23-2023-24-Boys-Basketball-Assignments Download

Girls Basketball

2022-23-2023-24-Girls-Basketball-Assignments Download

Boys Soccer

2022-23-2023-24-Boys-Soccer-Assignments Download

Girls Soccer

2022-23-2023-24-Girls-Soccer-Assignments Download

Volleyball

2022-23-2023-24-Volleyball-Assignments Download

WANE 15

Blackhawk Christian’s Helmuth signs with Grace Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian High School’s Lily Helmuth is heading to Grace Christian to play college basketball as the senior signed her letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon. Blackhawk went 18-8 overall last season and won the program’s third-straight sectional title.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Police investigate attempted armed robbery at gas station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a northwest gas station early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4 a. m. at the Shell station in the 3100 block of West Coliseum Boulevard near Goshen Road. Police could not provide much information, but they did confirm […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Carroll’s Fisher signs with Indiana Tech soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School’s Seth Fisher is taking his talents to Indiana Tech as the soccer standout signed with the Warriors on Thursday. Fisher helped Carroll finish 15-3-2 this past fall during his senior season with the Chargers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Szydlowski mulling future as Komets enter offseason

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When he hangs up his skates it may not be long before Shawn Szydlowski finds his jersey hanging in the rafters at War Memorial Coliseum. That’s what happens when you win both a league MVP award and help bring home a Kelly Cup. However, the ‘when’ of retirement is a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
