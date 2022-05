The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle during the comedian's stand-up set allegedly released a song named after Chappelle in the summer of 2020. While performing for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival Tuesday night, Chappelle, 48, was tackled and slammed onstage. Police have identified the alleged attacker as Isaiah Lee, 23, and charged Lee with felony assault with a deadly weapon, PEOPLE confirmed. He is being held in the custody of the LAPD's Hollywood Division on a $30,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO