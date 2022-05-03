ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kershaw, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Putnam; St. Johns THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS NORTHERN PUTNAM AND EASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for St. Johns County and northeastern Putnam County.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
WYFF4.com

School districts announces early dismissal due to severe weather threat in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several Upstate school districts have announced early dismissals due to the severe weather threat. "Due to the threat of severe weather in our area this afternoon, Greenwood School District 50 will dismiss early today, Friday, May 6th. Dismissal times are as follows: ECMS dismiss at 11:10 a.m., Elementary Schools at 11:30 a.m. and Middle and High Schools at 11:50 a.m. All afterschool activities have been canceled.
GREENWOOD, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Prince Edward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GREENSVILLE NORTHEASTERN MECKLENBURG...SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE EDWARD...LUNENBURG NOTTOWAY...WESTERN DINWIDDIE...SOUTH CENTRAL AMELIA AND NORTHERN BRUNSWICK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for central, south central and southeastern Virginia.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Estill, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Estill; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including tents, canopies and lawn furniture. Tree limbs could be blown down. Driving may become difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds can also lead to blowing dust. Blowing dust can reduce visibility and cause poor air quality. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Chesapeake; Virginia Beach Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, southeastern Gates, and Currituck Counties, the southeastern City of Chesapeake and the City of Virginia Beach through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Corapeake to near Camden to 8 miles west of Point Harbor. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville, Great Bridge, South Mills, Sunbury, Grandy, Chesapeake, Sanderling, Snug Harbor, Nixonton, Point Harbor, Back Bay, Corolla and Moyock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHESAPEAKE, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County and in Oregon, much of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County. This includes Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview, Highway 140 from Beatty to Adel and Highway 395 from Alkali Lake to Likely. It also includes Highway 139 from Tionesta to Adin and Highway 299 from Alturas to Cedar Pass. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Petit Jean River At Danville affecting Yell County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petit Jean River At Danville. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river are flooded. Portions of Corinth Road, north of Danville, become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.2 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Petit Jean River Danville 20.0 22.1 Fri 8 PM 20.9 17.6 16.6 22.2 1 AM 5/07
YELL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wolfe FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jefferson; Lincoln The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pine Bluff. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Water starts to get over Swan Lake Recreation Road and portions of Little Bayou Meto area south of Reydell are impacted. At 40.0 feet, Water over the road to Island Harbour Estates. Flooding of cropland inside the levees. Residents of the Island Harbour area should monitor the river for any additional rises and take whatever steps necessary to protect their property. Some trails at the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center are covered by water and must be partially closed. At 41.0 feet, Minor flooding of property in the Riverside Addition west of Lake Langhofer. Water starts to get over Acorn Road. At 42.0 feet, Regional Park flooded with the gate at Regional Park Road closed. This will prevent access to the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center and Harbor Oaks public golf course. Some damage in the lowlands inside the levees in Pine Bluff. Water over Knotts Island Road. At 43.0 feet, Island Harbour Estates Road is impassible, access by boat only to Island Harbour homes. Knotts Island Road impassible and residents should monitor the river for any additional rises. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 34.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 42.9 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pine Bluff 42.0 34.6 Fri 9 PM 36.5 40.9 42.9 42.9 1 PM 5/09
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, southeastern Gates, and Currituck Counties, the southeastern City of Chesapeake and the City of Virginia Beach through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Corapeake to near Camden to 8 miles west of Point Harbor. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville, Great Bridge, South Mills, Sunbury, Grandy, Chesapeake, Sanderling, Snug Harbor, Nixonton, Point Harbor, Back Bay, Corolla and Moyock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.7 Fri 8 PM 21.7 21.7 21.8 21.8 7 PM 5/09
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Alachua; Western Marion; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alachua, northwestern Marion and west central Putnam Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1035 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Cross Creek, or 11 miles northeast of Williston, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort McCoy, Citra, Sparr, Cross Creek, Orange Springs, Micanopy, Reddick, McIntosh, Hog Valley and Flemington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

