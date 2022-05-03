ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos found in antique furniture from thrift shop to be returned to family

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 3 (UPI) -- A New York woman who bought a 120-year-old wash stand from a thrift store found a trove of decades-old family photos inside the furniture piece and was able to connect with the owners on social media.

Robin Bell, a Buffalo woman who regularly buys furniture from thrift stores and estate sales to restore and resell, said she recently purchased an antique wooden wash stand from Jennifer's Warehouse Emporium in Buffalo.

Bell said she brought the piece, which she estimated to be about 120 years old, into her home last week to begin the cleaning and restoration process.

"We opened the cupboard and there were all these family photos," Bell told the Buffalo News. "And I just sat there and I said, 'I can't throw these out.' Because, you know, prior to Facebook and digital cameras, unless you have the negatives, they're never going to be seen again."

The photos, which appeared to be from the 1970s and 1980s, included a framed wedding photo, high school pictures and a photo that appeared to show multiple generations of a family at a gathering.

Bell posted pictures of her discovery to Facebook, asking followers to share them in the hopes of finding the family.

Bell said a couple of initial leads turned out to be dead-ends, but she later heard from a woman who recognized a friend's relatives in the photos. That message led to her being contacted by a woman who identified herself in one of the high school photos.

"That was her graduation picture. And she's a young married woman now. And she wants those photos back," Bell said.

The woman offered to pay postage for the photos to be returned, but Bell said she was planning to hand-deliver them this week.

Patrizia
3d ago

I bought a antique vanity with photos in it and returned them to the person who donated the vanity. I found them from a prescription label inside~they were not nice people but they were grateful for the photos of their grandchild. They filled me in in the history of the vanity which I came home and sold immediately.

Bebee Powers
3d ago

wish i could retrieve my antiques. a 3 drawer chest, wash stand, a handmade table my dad made when he was in highschool. and collectable signed books and a chet atkins collection of records which my dad had every 33 1/3 by his idol. and hunters and fisherman my dad was friends with... the reality company did not put my items where i could get them, saying they didnt want anyone going thru things...i classify them stealing with the constable present. saying i was trespassing if i stepped onto the property to get my items. talking about breaking the law. i didnt even get the allowed time from my court date. which was less than 5 days. they were possessing

Christine Eckenrode
3d ago

So happy that the owner of the photos got them back. The new owner was very thoughtful to reach out to find the owners.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

