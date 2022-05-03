ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Area teams ranked high in New York State

By Andy Malnoske
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some local teams are making their mark in their respective sports.

Four Twin Tiers athletic programs are ranked high in the latest New York State Sportswriter’s Association Polls. Corning boys lacrosse continues to shine in the state, the Hawks are ranked 12th in Class AA and sport a perfect (9-0) record. The Hawks host Binghamton on Tuesday night.

Horseheads boys lacrosse is 11th in the state in Class B. The Blue Raiders (7-3) host Ithaca Tuesday night. In softball, Corning is 4th in Class AA with an (11-1) record. Plus, Elmira Notre Dame is also 4th in Class C with an (8-4) record.

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

