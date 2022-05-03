ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke Energy building sales to bring apartments, hotel and shops to uptown sites

 3 days ago
Duke Energy property Duke Energy is selling its property at 401 S. College St., next to the Charlotte Convention Center. MELISSA KEY (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. has buyers for its final two uptown properties. That will make way for a major hotel, retail, office and residential complex on South College Street and an apartment development with a 14-story tower and at least 50,000 square feet of retail space on South Church Street.

[ALSO READ: Nearly $1B in solar construction could mean savings for Duke Energy customers]

“Divesting these properties allows us to consolidate our office space in uptown Charlotte as we prepare to transition into Duke Energy Plaza, our new headquarters in uptown Charlotte, reducing office space from 2.5 million square feet to 1 million square feet,” says Duke spokeswoman Caroline Portillo. “We expect to close on the sales in late 2022.”

None of the companies involved are disclosing the purchase prices. The Duke headquarters at 526 S. Church St. is valued for tax purposes at $87.5 million. Its property at 401 S. College St., which is near the Charlotte Convention Center, is valued at $50.8 million. Given the uses planned for each site, the purchase prices will be significantly more than the tax value.

Read more about plans for the sites here.

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

