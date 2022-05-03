ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed, 2 hurt in Woonsocket crash

By Amanda Pitts, Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A crash late Tuesday morning in Woonsocket left one woman dead and two others with injuries.

Woonsocket police said the two-vehicle crash took place around 11:45 a.m. on Harris Avenue at Verry and Kindergarten streets.

One of the drivers was taken to Landmark Medical Center where she died from her injuries, according to police. She was identified Wednesday as Cristina Perez, 58, of Burrillville.

Her passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she was still being treated as of late Wednesday morning.

The second driver, a 25-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and underwent surgery at Rhode Island Hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but speed may have been a factor, according to police.

It was the fourth deadly crash in Southern New England in just a matter of hours.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a 38-year-old Abington man was killed and two of his passengers were hurt in a single-car crash on I-95 in Exeter.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, a 49-year-old Fall River man was involved in a crash on Route 24 in Freetown and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Then, around 8 a.m. Tuesday, a crash on Twin River Road in Lincoln left one person dead.

