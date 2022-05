LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a man was recovered at Lake Serene Wednesday night. According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in reporting that an individual was canoeing in the Main Lake at Lake Serene at approximately 4:56 p.m. The individual’s canoe flipped, and the individual did not resurface.

