Limitless Hard Not To Act Reckless Results 05.01.22, Alex Hammerstone, Anthony Greene In Action

-Austin’s interview with Cody Rhodes is up next after I finish this show. Let’s get to it!. Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile (w/ Roderick Strong) vs. Erica Yan and Sarray. -Sarray and Nile get us going and the crowd loves Ivy. He controls the arm and pulls Sarray into her corner where Paxley makes the tag. If I was Nile I would never tag out. Paxley gets a side headlock but gets knocked down. Sarray gets a dropkick and tags in Yan. Paxley gets a hammerlock and now the crowd is chanting for Tatum. They do a reversal sequence with multiple covers for two. Backslide for Yan gets two. It’s a stalemate and the crowd appreciate what they are seeing. Nile and Sarray back in and Sarray gets a Perfect-plex for two. Off the middle she misses a stomp and Nile gets a kick to the face from her back. She throws some European uppercuts and grounds Sarray where she gets a two count. Nigel puts over that Strong is now the unquestioned leader of Diamond Mine. Nile snaps off some suplexes and hits a running kick in the kick. Nice! Paxley back in and she does a squat slam to try to impress Ivy. That gets a two count. Paxley goes to work on the shoulder with a submission, but Sarray rolls out and makes the tag to Yan. She runs wild for a bit and hits a running kick, but Nile gets the blind tag. Nile hits an enziguiri, but gets rolled up for two. Nile is pissed and gets the quick submission at 5:32.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO