WWE

Dustin Rhodes Discusses The Differences Between Coaching In AEW And Producing For WWE

By Ben Kerin
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to working in the ring for AEW, Dustin Rhodes is one of the main coaches for the women in the promotion. During a recent interview with Thunder Rosa on her Taco Vlog, Rhodes highlighted the differences...

411mania.com

PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Thunder Rosa
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Possibly Giving Up On WWE Raw Star

After spending several months sitting on the sidelines Mustafa Ali recently made his return to Monday Night Raw. Ali previously went public with his release request, but he’s been getting TV time on the red brand for the last two weeks. This week on Raw, Mustafa Ali faced off...
WWE
HipHopDX.com

Chris Rock's Brother Challenges Will Smith To Boxing Fight: 'I'll Let The Hands Do The Talking'

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny has a bone to pick with Will Smith over his notorious Oscars slap. The younger brother of the esteemed comedian has reportedly signed a Celebrity Boxing deal with Damon Feldman for a fight in Florida this summer, but as he told TMZ, an opponent hadn’t been chosen for him yet. In the impromptu interview, Kenny Rock said he “should” get in the ring with the King Richard star.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
stillrealtous.com

Stephanie McMahon Called Current AEW Star Her “Favorite Heel”

You never know when you’re going to see a former WWE Superstar show up in AEW, and back in March fans saw Swerve Strickland make his debut with All Elite Wrestling. Prior to his run with AEW, Strickland was trying to climb the ladder in NXT where he apparently impressed Stephanie McMahon.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Recalls How Infuriated WWE Fans Were With His First Goldust Antics

Dustin Rhodes admits he didn’t know exactly what he was getting himself into when he signed with the World Wrestling Federation (now, WWE) in 1995. Rhodes was given the character of “Goldust”. It was a dramatic departure from his in-ring persona up to that point in his career, but Rhodes was determined to make it work.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

WWE Legend Eddie Guererro's Final Days Profiled in REELZ Documentary

“Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” delves into the life of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. Coming from a family of wresters, Guerrero rose to prominence in the '90s and was later considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound wrestlers in the history of the sport until his shocking death.The docuseries gathers the opinions of experts, insiders and the people who knew Eddie best to reveal surprising new details to help solve the mystery of what really happened to the wrestling icon, better known as “Latino Heat.”"So far, I’ve discovered that Eddie Guererro’s exposure to an often reckless lifestyle may have...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson blasts “drug dealer” Dana White over his mistreatment: “I’ll kick this Dana White boy’s ass”

Tony Ferguson does not like the way he has been treated by the UFC. Ferguson is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 274 against Michael Chandler in his first fight since last May. He’s currently on a three-fight losing streak and has been vocal about fighters like Chandler getting “Dana White privilege” and now before his return, he ripped White and the UFC for his mistreatment.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite This Week

Last week MJF teased a mystery opponent for Wardlow on Dynamite, and during this week’s show it was revealed to be none other than W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE. As he was introduced the commentators acknowledged that W. Morrissey is currently an Impact Wrestling star.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Sonya Deville claims to get a chance

Handicap Match: Mustafa Ali vs Theory & The Miz, Needless to say, the two try to sabotage the opponent in every way by exploiting the numerical advantage and in the end, after a bit of distraction outside the ring with Theory, Mustafa Ali returns, but there is Miz waiting for him with his Skull Crushing Final which then leads him to pin him and win.
WWE
ComicBook

Hilarious Randy Orton Moment Caught on Camera From Recent WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has built up a number of hilarious highlights and memes throughout his 20-year career with the WWE and social media has seemingly found the latest one. The April 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Lumberjack Match involving Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. RK-Bro was among the lumberjacks standing at ringside and, during a spot where McIntyre jumped over the top rope to land on the lumberjacks, Orton was pretending to be knocked out on the entrance ramp.
WWE

