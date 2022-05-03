ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Starks Discusses Where He Fits Into AEW, His Neck Injury and Return To Action

By Ben Kerin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, Starks discussed the names coming in to All Elite Wrestling and where he currently fits in the mix of talent. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):. On where he fits into AEW: “It’s extremely discouraging,...

Jesse Ventura Returning To Wrestling Tomorrow At 80s Wrestling Con

The 80s Wrestling Con happens tomorrow in New Jersey and will feature a rare wrestling appearance from Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The following press release was sent out today:. JESSE “THE BODY” VENTURA RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING TOMORROW AT 80’S WRESTLING CON. 80s Wrestling Con...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.6.22

Location: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York. It’s the go home show for Wrestlemania Backlash and that means we need to hype up the six man tag which totally serves some kind of a purpose. I’m not quite sure what that purpose is but I’m sure it’s there. Other than that, it might be time to add one or two more matches to the card. Let’s get to it.
W. Morrissey on Angering Triple H After Going Off-Script at WWE SummerSlam

– During a recent edition of The Sessions, Impact Wrestling talent W. Morrissey (aka former WWE star Big Cass) spoke to Renee Paquette about an issue when he and former tag partner Enzo Amore angered Triple H when they went off-script at WWE SummerSlam 2016. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Updated Card For This Weekend’s WWE Live Event in New Jersey

WWE is holding a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Trenton, New Jersey this weekend and an updated lineup is online. You can check out the updated card below for the show, per PWInsider:. * WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. * Raw Women’s Championship...
TRENTON, NJ
Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

– PWInsider reports that the Tables Match featuring W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers will be the opening match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The show will start at 8:00 pm EST. Meanwhile, tonight’s Before The Impact will feature Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne. The show...
Joe Koff Issues Statement on ROH Sale to Tony Khan Closing

ROH’s sale to Tony Khan has officially been completed, and former COO Joe Koff issued a statement reflecting on his time at the promotion. As noted earlier today, Tony Khan confirmed that the deal for his purchase of ROH closed today and he is the official owner of the company.
Four Way US Title Match Added to NJPW Capital Collision

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a four-way match for the IWGP United States title for NJPW Capital Collision on May 14. Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend against Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay and Juice Robinson. The lineup includes:. * IWGP United States Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Juice Robinson vs. Will...
COMBAT SPORTS
Possible Spoilers On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Tag Team champions Randy Orton and Riddle are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown taping in Long Island, NY, according to PWInsider. Additionally, L.A. Knight is also at tonight’s taping. Knight has been working dark segments on SmackDown tapings of late in a manager role. Mansoor and Mace, who have been managed by Knight in the dark segments, are there also. NXT UK star Jinny was also spotted in NYC today, although is not expected to perform on the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite after this week’s Rampage including the first match in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. You can see the updated lineup for next week’s episode below, which will air Wednesday on TBS:. * FTW Championship...
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, it’s time. Time for the go home show for WrestleMania Backlash, the last chance for WWE to convince you that PPV sorry, PLE is worth your time and money. There will be some kind of confrontation between Drew McIntyre, RKBro, Roman Reigns, and the Usos ahead of their six man tag team match. We’re getting a match between Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler (Loser loses one of their names, there can be only one SB) to preview the women’s tag team match when Banks and Naomi defend against Baszler and Natalya. WWE might remember that Ricochet is the Intercontinental champion and have him do something, and there will be a metric ton of stuff related to Poochie Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. I imagine there will be another “humorous” segment devoted to “Where’s Butch”, and anyone trip around the wheel for New Day and the Eastie Boys as well. Hopefully we get some good stuff tonight. Anyway that’s my preamble for this week, let’s get to the action.
Mayans M.C. Showrunner Says CM Punk’s Role Was Specifically Created For Him

CM Punk’s new recurring role on Mayans M.C. was one written specifically for the AEW star, as the FX series’ showrunner has revealed. As noted earlier, Punk appeared as a character named Paul, a fellow military vet of Vincent Vargas’ Gilly. The role will be a recurring one for Punk on the Sons of Anarchy spinoff and showrunner Elgin James spoke with GameSpot about Punk’s appearance. You can check out some highlights below:
COMBAT SPORTS
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 5.5.22

Location: Majed J. Neshewat Convention Center, Poughkeepsie, New York. It’s the go home show for Under Siege, which has come up rather fast after Rebellion took place just a few weeks ago. Last week saw Tomohiro Ishii announced as the new #1 contender to Josh Alexander, which should be a nice trial by fire for the new champion. It’s time for the final push towards Under Siege so let’s get to it.
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

NWA Powerrr features Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett and more, and the video is now online. You can see the video below for the episode, described as follows:. This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr promises to be a hard-hitting edition!. Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis faces off...
DDP Is Surprised WWE Released Dakota Kai, Says AEW Should Sign Her

DDP was surprised that WWE released Dakota Kai, and says he’d sign her to AEW if he was Tony Khan. Page spoke with SportsKeeda for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On WWE releasing Kai: “I was surprised they [WWE] got rid of Dakota. She’s...
