Seattle, WA

Mariners' Ty France: Multi-hit effort in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

France went 2-for-4 in the Mariners' loss to the Astros on Monday. France mustered the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Marlins' Anthony Bender: Blows save in loss

Bender (0-3) was charged with a blown save and the loss Wednesday against Arizona after giving up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and zero walks during the ninth inning. The right-hander entered for the top of the ninth with a 7-6 lead and struck out the first...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Returns from bereavement list

Matz (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Friday. Matz was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday but has rejoined the team as expected without missing his turn through the rotation. The left-hander is scheduled to start Saturday against the Giants and has a 4.56 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings this season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Faces extended absence

May (triceps) was diagnosed Wednesday with a stress reaction on the lower portion of his humerus and will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. May's triceps injury first surfaced during an April 11 appearance against the Phillies, but he missed only...
MLB
WPXI Pittsburgh

Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Game-time call

Leddy (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy was excellent in Game 1, as he was a major part of shutting down Minnesota's top line, so it'd be a major loss for St. Louis if he's unable to go Wednesday. Check back for confirmation on his status once the Blues take the ice for pregame warmups.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Suffers broken finger

Correa suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger after being hit by a pitch Thursday against Baltimore, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. It was originally reported that Correa's X-rays came back clean, though the team issued a clarification. Correa will receive a CT scan Friday to confirm the diagnosis, though it appears that he is in line for a lengthy absence even if he avoids surgery. Nick Gordon figures to see an uptick in playing time in the short-term, though Correa's absence could also mean that Jose Miranda has a clearer path to everyday playing time even once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Luis Arraez (illness) return.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Wednesday

Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went just 1-for-7 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts over the last two games. Brett Phillips will take over in center field and bat ninth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on injured list

Wainwright was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday. Not only did the Cardinals' announcement not specify the reason for Wainwright's absence, it also didn't specify which injured list the veteran righty had been placed on. That's the pattern teams have used when placing players on the COVID-19 injured list, which seems to be the case here. If Wainwright has tested positive for the virus, he could miss a handful of starts, but if he's out for other reasons, it's possible he returns without missing a single turn. His absence allows the Cardinals to activate Steven Matz from the bereavement list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: DFA'd by Cincy

Farmer was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Farmer earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but will lose his place on the 40-man roster after posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 12 innings. The 31-year-old could head to Triple-A Louisville if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Shifting to bullpen

Manager Mike Matheny said Friday that Bubic will operate out of the bullpen going forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The 24-year-old was unable to escape the first inning during his start Wednesday, and he'll now shift to a bullpen role. Bubuc threw 24 pitches during that contest and will be available to pitch Saturday versus the Orioles. It remains unclear who will replace him in the starting rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Following opener Friday

Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Diagnosed with sore groin

The Astros announced that Altuve was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning with right groin soreness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs before departing. The injury occurred when Altuve fouled a ball...
HOUSTON, TX

