ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not in Tuesday's lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Peralta will sit Tuesday against the Marlins. Peralta's off...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Returns from bereavement list

Matz (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Friday. Matz was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday but has rejoined the team as expected without missing his turn through the rotation. The left-hander is scheduled to start Saturday against the Giants and has a 4.56 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings this season.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Faces extended absence

May (triceps) was diagnosed Wednesday with a stress reaction on the lower portion of his humerus and will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. May's triceps injury first surfaced during an April 11 appearance against the Phillies, but he missed only...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Peralta
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on injured list

Wainwright was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday. Not only did the Cardinals' announcement not specify the reason for Wainwright's absence, it also didn't specify which injured list the veteran righty had been placed on. That's the pattern teams have used when placing players on the COVID-19 injured list, which seems to be the case here. If Wainwright has tested positive for the virus, he could miss a handful of starts, but if he's out for other reasons, it's possible he returns without missing a single turn. His absence allows the Cardinals to activate Steven Matz from the bereavement list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Wednesday

Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went just 1-for-7 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts over the last two games. Brett Phillips will take over in center field and bat ninth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: DFA'd by Cincy

Farmer was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Farmer earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but will lose his place on the 40-man roster after posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 12 innings. The 31-year-old could head to Triple-A Louisville if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Shifting to bullpen

Manager Mike Matheny said Friday that Bubic will operate out of the bullpen going forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The 24-year-old was unable to escape the first inning during his start Wednesday, and he'll now shift to a bullpen role. Bubuc threw 24 pitches during that contest and will be available to pitch Saturday versus the Orioles. It remains unclear who will replace him in the starting rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Marlins
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Following opener Friday

Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Not yet taking swings

Tatis (wrist) has been running and taking grounders, but he has yet to swing a bat or play catch, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis' wrist hasn't yet recovered to the point that he's able to play catch, and he recently indicated he's not sure when he'll be able to swing a bat. The star shortstop is over seven weeks removed from left wrist surgery and is eligible to return in early June, but per Acee, the expectation is that he won't be back until the middle or end of that month. Tatis could make an immediate impact when he does return to action, based on his amazing skill set.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Krizan: Outrighted off 40-man roster

The Giants outrighted Krizan to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday after he cleared waivers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Krizan was initially optioned to Sacramento on Monday after the Giants needed to reduce their active roster from 28 to 26 men, but he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. The transaction will make it tougher for Krizan to make his way back to the big leagues, after he received his first promotion to the majors last week following an 11-year, 1,132-game stint in the minors to begin his professional career.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with apparent injury

Altuve was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning after he fouled a ball off his groin area in his plate appearance a half-inning earlier, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve was in pain after the play in question, but he...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers, steals base Thursday

Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds. After the Reds scored three in the top of the first, Luis Urias and Yelich went back-to-back to open the bottom half of the inning to get Milwaukee back in the game. In the second inning, the lefty slugger rocketed an RBI double down the right-field line to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead. Over his last six games, Yelich has come alive with three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Lands on injured list

Pratto (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. There was no specific reason reported for Pratto landing on the injured list, though he was hit in the head by a pitch Wednesday and immediately removed from the game. The timing of the incident is unfortunate, as Pratto was in the midst of a four-game hitting streak while going for 8-for-16 with a double and two home runs. Assuming the injury isn't a long-term concern, Pratto should have the chance to make his big-league debut this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Devin Williams: Steps in for Hader

Williams closed out the Reds on Tuesday to earn his second save of the season. He struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning. Manager Craig Counsell revealed after the game that Josh Hader was unavailable due to mid-back spasms. Fortunately for the Brewers, they have another one of the best relievers in baseball in Williams, who can step in for saves while Hader is ailing, though it doesn't sound like the lefty will be out more than a few additional days as a result of this particular issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Returns to Triple-A

Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Durham after Wednesday's 3-0 win over the A's, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Pinto appeared in five games since being recalled from Durham on April 22, and he went 3-for-15 with a home run and two RBI. Francisco Mejia (illness) is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday and resume his role as Tampa Bay's No. 2 catcher.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy