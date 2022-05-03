STEM Saturday features future scientists, et al

Emma Barchett of Team Firewall shows off the team's robot, which shot a ball toward Charlie Dill.

WAKE FOREST — An estimated 500 to 600 people attended the second annual STEM Saturday at the Joyner Park Community Center.

The April 30 event — celebrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics — returned following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Numerous exhibits, demonstrations and booths were featured throughout the day.

Sponsored by the town of Wake Forest, the some 14 vendors participated, including Wake Med, Wireless Research Center, Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines, Code Ninjas, Verizon and East Carolina University.

“The STEM event is geared toward middle and high schoolers,” said Adam Oates, chief information officer of Wake Forest. “We have a couple robotics teams here who build for competitions. Wake Forest Public Schools had curriculums, and there were a few charter and private schools here. The Wake Forest Fire Department showed off its underwater tactic devices to find objects as well as drones with infrared to find lost people.”

The event brought out younger individuals excited about STEM as well — including Charlie Dill, 7.

“I like science,” Dill said. “The robots were great — they can figure out colors, pick things up and throw them.”

Robodogs and Team Firewall were the robotics teams at the event, both comprised of students from Raleigh and Wake Forest. Both teams displayed their robots, programmed to perform an assortment of tricks.

“High schoolers around the world build one in six to eight weeks for competition,” Robodogs member Samuel Furches said. “Our version can pick up balls, shoot them and climb — it can hook onto a bar suspended about five feet in the air and pull the entire robot about two feet off the ground.”

Oates said the plan is to do more next year.

“The last event had a keynote speaker and breakout sessions,” he said. “We didn’t do it this year, but next year we plan on it so people get more education about different topics.”