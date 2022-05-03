Planned Parenthood expects abortion to become illegal in South Dakota, North Dakota, officials say

Officials with Planned Parenthood North Central States, the largest abortion care provider for Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska, say the organization is facing its worst nightmare: navigating what a post-Roe-America could look like, and unraveling 49 years of abortion access to Americans.

A Supreme Court draft opinion leaked Monday indicated Roe v. Wade could be overturned in the pending Dobbs v. Jackson Mississippi case. The nine-member conservative majority of justices has until June to finalize their decision.

"When I first got to work today, and I walked into the health center, I was sad and enraged," said Dr. Sarah Traxler, Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States, at a virtual press conference about the reaction to the leak Tuesday morning.

Traxler's staff reminded her today that Planned Parenthood is "doing what they always do," by "providing compassionate patient centered expert care, even in the face of extreme adversity."

Group officials also wanted to remind people needing abortion care the U.S. Supreme Court opinion is a draft, and abortion access still remains available until the justices give their final ruling.

"We could see a final decision that is far less reaching than the draft that we're seeing," said Sarah Stoesz, CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Stoesz says the Supreme Court could potentially uphold the Mississippi law, but may not allow it to extend to other places.

Based on the draft and how far-reaching it is, however, Stoesz expects abortion to become immediately illegal in South Dakota and North Dakota.

"But for today, abortion would remain legal in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, and it would immediately become illegal in North Dakota and South Dakota," Stoesz said.

Chief Medical Officer: Supreme Court opinion is a 'gut punch, but we're in it for the long haul'

Traxler says Planned Parenthood expected the Supreme Court's attack on abortion.

"To read the potential total decimation of Roe in the courts' draft decision is a total gut punch," said Traxler.

Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortion care to its patients and has one message to those seeking abortion care.

"Anyone who uses Planned Parenthood, if you have an appointment today, this week – until the decision comes out – come to our health center for your appointment," Traxler said. "We are going to see you until we absolutely cannot, because abortion is safe."

What are the options for South Dakotans wanting abortion care?

Any South Dakotan who is a patient and needs abortion care is advised to contact Planned Parenthood to get help, said Stoesz.

In South Dakota, Planned Parenthood's clinic in Sioux Falls is the single reproductive health and abortion care provider available to South Dakotans.

But another important option is being involved in elections and mobilizing, Planned Parenthood officials said.

"Elections matter," said Stoesz. "We are sitting here today, because President (Donald) Trump was able to appoint three justices to the Supreme Court that would not have occurred had the election turned out differently in 2016."

Following the leaked ruling, Noem announced on social media Monday night that she would call a special session to "save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota.

"If this report is true and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I will immediately call for a special session to save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota," South Dakota's Republican governor said in a social media post Monday night.

Planned Parenthood North Central States is planning on potential ballot measures to counter whatever may come out of Gov. Kristi Noem's special session, if one is called.

"We are waiting to see what the people of South Dakota would like us to do," said Stoesz. "We're not afraid of that work and quite confident that if a direct challenge to an abortion ban were to be on the ballot again in South Dakota, that it is winnable."

In fact, their affiliate has varied experience fighting ballot initiatives twice in North Dakota and twice in South Dakota.

"The voters have spoken very loudly and have not wanted abortion to become illegal in those two states, even though politicians in those two states operate as if it does not matter what voters think," said Stoesz.

Abortion pills not an option for South Dakotans

Traxler says Planned Parenthood has also been planning for "worst case scenario." After Noem signed an executive order restricting telemedicine abortion access and the group's ability to provide abortion pills earlier this year, Planned Parenthood's assumption has been that "in some way Roe would be decimated and there would be a lack of access to abortion."

"Telemedicine abortion in the state of South Dakota is illegal," Traxler said.

That was codified in an executive order by Noem last September.

"We would not be able to mail pills to patients living in South Dakota," she said.

Planned Parenthood will still offer support to patients in South Dakota already traveling to different places to access abortion, but at a "larger-scale."

"We've been thinking about our surrounding states and how that might impact the patients who live there," said Traxler.

They've been working tirelessly to figure out infrastructure in the North Central States region, tapping into national partners, other affiliates with independent abortion providers, to determine those impacts, Traxler said.

Where's the closest clinic to this person? How can we get them there?

What resources do they need?

What do people need in order to get the care they deserve in a place that's going to do it safely and legally?

"I'm not talking about only money or a car," said Traxler. "I'm talking about lost wages and childcare assistance."

Traxler says part of that is healthcare delivery innovation with maximizing telemedicine abortion, doing mifepristone by mail if Planned Parenthood is legally able to and figuring out in strategic areas where practices need to be changed to remove as much barriers from patients, "who already have tons of barriers in front of them."

She also clarified Planned Parenthood doesn't feel they have the "liberty" to mail pills from Minnesota to other places in the country, where it's illegal to provide medication abortion.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Planned Parenthood expects abortion to become illegal in South Dakota, North Dakota, officials say